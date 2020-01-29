Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 and delivers his report card... Scores on the doors... David Marshall: 6 - No chance with the goal, didn'thave a great to do otherwise Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Nathan Byrne: 6 - Got into a few decent attacking situations but couldn't make the most of them Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Cedric Kipre: 7 - Another fine showing from the big man against a physicalWednesday attack Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo Kal Naismith: 6 - Couple of hairy moments but performing manfully out of position Bp jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4