Scores on the doors...

Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 and delivers his report card...


David Marshall: 6 - No chance with the goal, didn'thave a great to do otherwise
Nathan Byrne: 6 - Got into a few decent attacking situations but couldn't make the most of them
Cedric Kipre: 7 - Another fine showing from the big man against a physicalWednesday attack
Kal Naismith: 6 - Couple of hairy moments but performing manfully out of position
Page 1 of 4