Player ratings: Wigan Athletic v Swansea City

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-1 to Swansea City and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

David Marshall: 6 - Hardly touched the ball apart from picking it out of his net twice.

Dujon Sterling: 7 - Another accomplished display from the on-loan Chelsea right-back, really growing into his position.

Chey Dunkley 7 - Swansea were terrified of his aerial threat, as shown by the penalty conceded, but Surridge got across him for the winner.

Cedric Kipre: 7 - Dyer peeled off him for Swansea's first goal, but defended well and looked the part.

Antonee Robinson: 7 - Once again gave Latics an extra attacking threat going forward, just the final ball lacking.

Joe Williams: 8 - Leading the side now less than three months into his Latics career, tireless effort at both ends of the field.

Lewis Macleod: 6 - Hooked just after half-time to necessitate a change in formation, did nothing wrong while on.

Sam Morsy: 7 - Regulation display from the skipper, would have been capped by a goal in the second half but for a superhuman block. Booked.

Gavin Massey: 6 - Did his best to affect the game but just didn't happen, made way for Gelhardt with 20 left.

Jamal Lowe: 8 - Came within a coat of paint of scoring the goal his overall performance warranted, getting better with every game after slow start.

* Kieffer Moore: 8 - Another imperious, selfless shift, gave everything he had, this time rewarded by hopefully the first of many goals for the club. *

Subs:

Michael Jacobs (for Macleod, 56): 6 - Found it difficult to get to speed with the game.

Joe Gelhardt (for Massey, 70): 7 - Looked lively every time he got the ball and the Swansea defence took him down when they could catch him.

Anthony Pilkington (for Lowe, 88): No time to make an impression.

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Nathan Byrne, Kal Naismith, Joe Garner.

Star Man: Kieffer Moore

Swansea City (4-2-3-1): Woodman; Naughton, Wilmot, Van der Hoorn, Bidwell; Byers, Grimes; Dyer, Celina, Routledge; Ayew.

Subs: Nordfeldt, Fulton (for Celina, 90), Baston, Peterson, Surridge (for Routledge, 79), Roberts (for Dyer, 70), Cabango.

Shots on target: 2-2

Shots off target: 5-3

Corners: 11-2

Possession (%): 37-63

Fouls conceded: 19-8

Yellow cards: 4-2

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 9,080

Referee: P Bankes