Players proved they are good enough - Wigan Athletic boss

Paul Cook says Wigan Athletic’s ultimately comfortable league finish last term proved his faith in the squad was more than justified - as the players prepare to kick-off their preparations for next season.

Despite a worrying run that saw them slip from third in the table to third bottom before recovering to finish 18th, Cook never lost faith in his players and the process.

And although several players – including Kal Naismith and Joe Garner – took time to win over a section of the fanbase, Cook urged any doubters to look at the bigger picture ahead of the squad's return to Euxton this weekend.

“I think some people need to realise that we don’t have our pick of the best players in this league,” Cook told the Wigan Observer.

“And I feel – in general – some fans are just too quick to criticise players these days.

“I’m not in a position to be signing players who are going to help us win the league. I have to take a few gambles, and we have to try and bring players through.

“The supporters simply have to trust the process that you’re going through.

“The players who come into the club need time to settle in to what we’re doing.

“And if they have the right attitude, there’s every chance they can progress.

“All too often people are looking at players very early on and saying: ‘Not good enough’.

"And they actually are good enough, as they proved last season.”