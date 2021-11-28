Plymouth Argyle to investigate 'disturbance' during Wigan Athletic clash
Plymouth Argyle have launched an investigation into a 'disturbance' that broke out during the closing stages of Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Wigan Athletic.
Callum Lang's last-minute winner led to scenes of frenzied celebration in the away end behind the goal, with a flare being thrown towards the playing surface.
In the aftermath, a number of Plymouth fans entered the empty block of seats providing the segregation, and marched on towards the away section, resulting in a few 'comings together' as stewards and police struggled to maintain order.
"The club has launched an investigation into the events that occurred during our Sky Bet League One fixture against Wigan Athletic, " read a Plymouth statement.
"A disturbance broke out in the Barn Park End during the closing stages of our 2-1 defeat on Saturday afternoon, and footage will be reviewed as a matter of urgency.
"Argyle is a family and fan-focused football club. Irrespective of the findings of the investigation, the club thoroughly condemns the motives of those who seek to cause trouble at Home Park, or elsewhere.
"We hold a zero-tolerance policy for this sort of behaviour, and swift and firm action will be taken against individuals found to have been responsible."
