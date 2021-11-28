Plymouth boss: Wigan Athletic defeat was reminder 'we are way over-achieving'

Thelo Aasgaard sets up Will Keane for the opening goal at Plymouth

Callum Lang's last-minute winner - after Danny Mayor had cancelled out Will Keane's opener - means Plymouth have now lost their last three matches.

And after dropping from top sot to fourth, Lowe admits the last week has been a reality check.

"We are not ready for top of the table, let's have it right," he said. "We are competing against big budgets and whatever else.

"We are where we are, we are way over-achieving what we set out to do.

"That's just the way we are. We are not moaning about it.

"We have had a fantastic start and we have had a horrendous week. We have got to put that week to bed.

"Okay, it has gone now, we have lost three games and haven't picked a point up out of a potential nine.

"That's football isn't it? What we need to do now is get a bit of rest and recovery into the group because it has been more or less the same team.

"We will re-evaluate and go again. It's important that we just get back on that bike and get riding again.

"If you had said to me at the start of the season that after 20 games we would be sitting on 36 points and in the second round of the FA Cup I would have bit your hand off for it.

"It has been a disappointing week but let's not forget we have been outstanding up until then."

If anything, Plymouth looked the more likely team to win it as both teams went at it in the second period.

But they were unable to break down a resolute Latics rearguard, and were left exposed when Keane fed Lang to fire home a clinical winner in front of 703 away supporters behind the goal.

"At 90 minutes, just see the game out at 1-1," added Lowe. "We choose to play quick and play out when the wind was gushing and give the ball away.

"Then you leave a lethal striker in Callum Lang running in behind with the goalie to beat, so that's the disappointing part.

"We have won games like that as well so you have to take the good with the bad, and the highs and the lows. We have said that all along.

"I think the lads would have been chuffed with a point.

"Wigan are a good team, let's have it right, but we looked in good shape today.

"But in terms of saying we looked in good shape we had 15 shots and only one on target - and that was a goal - so that's a disappointment."