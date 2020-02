Wigan Athletic have signed forward Jan Mlakar on loan from Brighton for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first-half of this season with QPR in the Championship, having joined Brighton in January 2019.

The Slovenian – who began his senior career with Italian side Fiorentina - scored 14 goals in the 2018-19 campaign for Maribor, prompting the Seagulls to secure his services on a three-and-a-half year contract.