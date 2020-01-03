Premier League hotshot to sit out Wigan Athletic test

Wigan Athletic will not be coming up against the Premier League’s deadliest marksman Jamie Vardy in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Leicester City.

The 32-year-old, who has scored 17 goals in the top flight this term, missed the 3-0 success at Newcastle United on New Year’s Day with a calf issue, having also sat out the 2-1 win at West Ham following the birth of his daughter.

And although he’s well on the road to recovery, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers says he won’t be facing Paul Cook’s Latics.

“He’s coming along very well,” Rodgers said.

“He’s done some good work with the medical team and he’ll be back out on the training pitch tomorrow.

“He’s not available for the game but he’ll be training with us Sunday.

“Everyone else has been brilliant; fit, recovering and all available.”

Rodgers will be shuffling his pack ahead of the game, which kicks off at 5.31pm, but it’ll be a side he expects will come out on top.

“We’ll pick a strong team to look to win the game,” he continued. “We’ll make some changes after a tough game, but I always pick a team to win.”

Rodgers will also be sending his side out with the same mindset as he would any Premier League game.

“For me, there’s no change in terms of mentality,” he added.

“We know we have to attack the game.

“They have enough good players to punish us.

“You’ve seen our players have professionalism and we respect the opposition.

“We’re at home, so hopefully there will be a good crowd.”