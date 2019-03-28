Today’s rumours involve Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Chelsea may be ready to listen to offers in excess of £43m for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Sport Bild)

Hudson-Odoi wants to leave Chelsea, with Barcelona and Manchester United joining Bayern Munich in wanting to sign the 18-year-old Englishman. (Daily Mail)

Borussia Dortmund have no plans to sell 19-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho, who has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are willing to offer Manchester United Philippe Coutinho or Malcom as part of a deal to bring striker Marcus Rashford to the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is expected to turn down offers of a move to Germany in order to earn a regular starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s team. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City are adamant that Manchester United target Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell, who has been linked with Manchester City, will not be sold. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has emerged as a target for Roma, Napoli and AC Milan. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane wants to try American football in the NFL “in 10 or 12 years”. (ESPN)

Former Newcastle United defender Davide Santon says the Magpies will always be in his heart, and that manager Rafael Benitez can lead them to the next level. (Chronicle)

Liverpool will ask for more than £12m from Rangers this summer for 22-year-old winger Ryan Kent, who is on loan at Ibrox this season. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United believe Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, who is out of contract at the end of the season, will sign a new deal despite interest from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. (Metro)