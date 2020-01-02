Premier winger becomes first January mover for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have already kicked off their January squad tweaking, with forward Bright Enobakhare returning to Wolves after a hugely forgettable loan spell.

The 21-year-old made just one start - in the Carabao Cup defeat to Stoke - as well as two sub appearances in the league.

It's understood Enobakhare had been training with the club's Development Squad for the last couple of months.

And he was returned to sender as soon as the transfer window was open.

"He's gone back to Wolves," was all Paul Cook would say on the matter.

When pressed, he added: "I've got no comment to make on Bright."

Cook has also remained coy on how busy Latics will be in terms of incomings this month.

"I don't know...as a club, you try and keep that in house," he said.

"All good clubs work behind the scenes well and that's what we'll be doing at Wigan Athletic."