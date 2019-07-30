Preston North End rebuff Wigan Athletic loan move

Wigan Athletic are understood to have had a loan enquiry for Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson rejected by the Championship club.

Latics are in the market for reinforcements before next Thursday's transfer deadline.

They're believed to be on the verge of signing Everton midfielder Joe Williams on a permanent basis and Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling on loan.

But Johnson won't be making the short move to the DW after North End bosses knocked back the idea.

Whether Latics maintain their interest and return with a cash bid remains to be seen.

If that did happen, Preston would have to weigh up whether they wanted to sell to a club in the same division.

Johnson has made 185 appearances in a Preston shirt since signing for a bargain £50,000 from Aston Villa in January 2015.

He's scored 31 goals for the club, and signed a new contract last term which runs until the summer of 2021.