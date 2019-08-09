Preston North End v Wigan Athletic: Early team news

Anthony Pilkington has given Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook his first major injury problem of the new campaign.

The forward, who played a key role in last weekend's opening-day victory over Cardiff will be out for a month after a training ground mishap.

"Pilks is going to be out for about four weeks," revealed the Latics manager.

"He pulled his quad in training during some crossing and finishing.

"That's disappointing, because he'd trained so well over the summer and was looking really good.

"He's scored goals in pre-season and was one of the flair players we were looking to for goals this year."

Skipper Sam Morsy is touch and go for Saturday's trip to Preston after recovering from a hamstring twinge.