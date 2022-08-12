PNE boss Ryan Lowe.

Preston North End's predicted line-up for Championship clash at Luton Town

Preston North End are in actiont this weekend as they travel to Luton Town for their Championship clash.

By Tom Sandells
Friday, 12th August 2022, 1:36 pm

PNE come into the game fresh off the back of a 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup.

It’s a chance for redemption for Ryan Lowe’s side after they were beaten 4-0 by Luton in this fixture last season.

Here’s how we think the Lilywhites could line up...

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

Even starting in the Carabao Cup in midweek, it's unlikely Freddie Woodman won't be in between the sticks at Luton.

2. CB: Jordan Storey

A man in fine form, Jordan Storey is set to keep his place in the side.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

Rested in midweek, expect to see the Scot back in the starting XI this weekend.

4. CB: Andrew Hughes

Another one rested against Huddersfield, the most consistent man in the North End side should come back in.

