Preston North End's predicted line-up for Championship clash at Luton Town

PNE come into the game fresh off the back of a 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup.
It’s a chance for redemption for Ryan Lowe’s side after they were beaten 4-0 by Luton in this fixture last season.
Here’s how we think the Lilywhites could line up...
1. GK: Freddie Woodman
Even starting in the Carabao Cup in midweek, it's unlikely Freddie Woodman won't be in between the sticks at Luton.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. CB: Jordan Storey
A man in fine form, Jordan Storey is set to keep his place in the side.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. CB: Liam Lindsay
Rested in midweek, expect to see the Scot back in the starting XI this weekend.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB: Andrew Hughes
Another one rested against Huddersfield, the most consistent man in the North End side should come back in.
Photo: Lewis Storey