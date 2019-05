Rotherham United, Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers have all been condemned to League One football next season, and each side will have a handful of quality players eager to remain in the division.

Here's nine of the relegated sides' players who the Latics could save from the drop and bolster their squad in the process...

The 19-year-old is bound to be loaned out by the Blues again in the summer, and his youthful enthusiasm could be a breathe of fresh air for the Latics next season.

Leeds United are thought to be hot on the Irish starlet's tail, but the Whites may look for more established talents should they gain promotion this season

Will he play every week? Doubtful, but the 35-year-old's experience is invaluable, and he'd be a fantastic leader in the dressing room if not always on the fiel

The Wales international was the Millers' standout player last season, and will be bitterly disappointed to plunge into the third tier. He'd provide excellent competition for a spot in Paul Cook's midfield

The nippy winger was Ipswich's best performer in another dismal campaign, and would be a low cost, albeit fairly unexciting signing.

The former Arsenal man is an exceptionally versatile football a highly prized attribute in today's game and would give the Latics a fresh option in either defence or midfield

Beevers looks set to leave Bolton this summer. While he may not be a starter, he'd certainly be a welcome edition to Cook's squad.

The striker bagged seven goals and made four assists four his side in the 2018/19 campaign, and could offer the Latics some top value firepower upfront.