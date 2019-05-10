Reece James links up with Chelsea after ending Wigan Athletic loan spell

Reece James is already training with Chelsea’s first-team just days after finishing his loan at Wigan Athletic

James has enjoyed an extremely successful loan stint with Latics after he made 46 appearances, scoring three goals.

Having begun the season at right-back, James moved to central midfield in the latter stages of the campaign after his outstanding football ability was clear for everybody to see.

The 19-year-old completed a clean sweep at the club’s end of season awards after he won ‘player of the year’, ‘players’ player of the year’ and ‘goal of the season’ for his wonder strike against Bristol City.

Considering James hadn’t even played a single senior match before arriving at the DW Stadium, his achievements at Wigan are truly exceptional.

The teenage superstar has even been tipped to become one of the greatest players to have ever played for Latics - including by former chairman David Sharpe.

Sharpe tweeted: “Proud to have been a small part of what will be a special career for you! Certainly the best signing I’ve been involved in while at the club, and in my opinion will go onto be the greatest player ever to play for Wigan Athletic.”

He trained with Chelsea’s first-team at a damp Cobham on Wednesday despite having only cleared his lockers at Euxton on Tuesday.

It is looking increasingly likely that James could feature for Chelsea next term after the Europa League finalists lost their appeal against FIFA’s transfer embargo on Wednesday.

While James is unable to play in any of the remaining competitive games this season, he could make his senior Chelsea debut in the US friendly against New England Revolution on May 15.