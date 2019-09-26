Reece James 'showed his talent at Wigan Athletic', says Chelsea boss

Frank Lampard says Reece James' stunning Chelsea first-team debut in midweek was only a continuation of the form he showed last season on loan with Wigan Athletic.

James, 19, marked his maiden senior start for Chelsea in style - with a brilliant goal and two assists in the 7-1 victory over Grimsby in the Carabao Cup.

And boss Lampard - who saw at close quarters James' fairytale season with Latics, as manager of Championship rivals Derby - says this is only the tip of the iceberg.

"His game will get much better," said the Chelsea manager.

"He has been out a long time, and he has only played minimal minutes in the Under-23s.

"But Reece’s performances last year at Wigan - when he was in the Team of the Year in the Championship - showed the talent he has got.

"And he is going to be a big player for this club.

"He has got a great player and person to look up to in Cesar Azpilicueta, who is in his position.

"He showed his real quality on the ball, and that is just the start for Reece."