Reece James 'up there with Lukaku at 19', insists Wigan Athletic team-mate

Reece James has been backed to become a Premier League superstar after drawing a line under his Wigan Athletic career by sweeping the board at Monday’s awards afternoon.

Not content with being voted player of the year, players’ player of the year and community player of the year – he also bagged goal of the season too!

And Premier League veteran Jonas Olsson says the sky’s the limit.

“I’ve played with some really good players in my time...including (Romelu) Lukaku at West Brom when he was also 19,” said Olsson.

“And I would say Reece is absolutely up there with him in terms of quality.

“He’s got it all – he could play centre-half, on the wing, centre mid as well as full back. And that’s testament to his skills and his athleticism.

“He’s such a humble guy as well, so eager to learn, to make himself better.

"I haven’t seen all those qualities together in a player of his age.

"He’s got everything...he’s up there with the best players I’ve played with in terms of youth...he’ll go on to have a very long, successful career.”