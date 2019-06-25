Released Wigan Athletic striker joins Bradford City

James Vaughan has joined League Two Bradford City on a three-year deal following his release from Wigan Athletic.

The striker, who turns 31 in July, spent the second half of last term on loan with League One promotion-chasers Portsmouth, having joined Latics from Sunderland in January 2018.

And he become the Bantams' ninth new signing of a hectic summer of recruitment so far.

"I am excited to be sinking my teeth into this challenge - and helping get this club back to where it should be," he said.

"I spoke to Gary Bowyer not long after last season had finished and from the moment he phoned me, I had a great feeling about the club and could not wait to get the move done.

"A three-year deal is a big commitment for the club and myself.

"Having spoken to the manager, I know I am joining a big, ambitious project - which is only moving forward.

"He wants me to be a bit of a leader on the pitch.

"I feel like I can help in the changing room and am looking forward to taking on this role.

"I am determined to put all my time and effort into this football club in order to try and be a part of something special.

"There is only one thing we can be aiming for this season really - and that is promotion."