Relief as Wigan Athletic starlet released from hospital

Young England star Joe Gelhardt will be monitored by Wigan Athletic's medical staff for the next few days after being released from hospital on Saturday night.

Gelhardt was poleaxed in the dying seconds of the 3-0 home defeat by Brentford after appearing to collide with team-mate Kieffer Moore, who was challenging Dominic Thompson.

After lengthy treatment on the field, the 17-year-old was stretchered off and taken straight to hospital - along with his mum - where he was assessed and scanned.

Thankfully the results were positive, and he was allowed home shortly after.

"Joe Gelhardt has had an X-ray and CT scan this evening, which have come back clear," the club confirmed late on Saturday night. "Joe has returned home with his family and will be monitored by our medical staff over the coming days."

The injury to Gelhardt capped 'a very, very disappointing day' for Latics and boss Paul Cook, who had voiced his concern in his post-match press conference.

"He was speaking in the ambulance, so fingers crossed that works out well," reported Cook.

"Obviously it was a very heavy knock the kid took, and it just capped a very, very disappointing day for us."

The incident which led to Gelhardt being knocked out sparked a melee involving several players from either side, which resulted in Brentford's Julian Jeanvier being given a straight red card and Latics midfielder Joe Williams being booked.

And Cook was far from happy with what he saw literally under his nose on the near touchline.

"You've got player confrontations and what not, the game's done, just blow the whistle," the Latics boss fumed.

"I know everyone will have their own view of what happened.

"I didn't see Jeanvier do a lot wrong, I have to say that.

"I certainly saw another player do a lot wrong, and he didn't get a yellow card!

"But that's football, and the officials are what they are.

"There's just no need for mass confrontations at the end when you're 3-0 down in stoppage-time.

"Inexperience maybe shines through from some players, and it's something we've got to get through."