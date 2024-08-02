Relief for Keely Hodgkinson as she breezes into the semis of the 800m - 'They’re not my favourite'

Keely Hodgkinson safely negotiated her first-round heat of the 800m of the Paris Olympics without getting into second gear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old from Atherton - who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows - led from start to finish in a time of 1:59.31.

In second place was US champion Nia Akins, with Noelie Yarigo from Benin third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keely Hodgkinson breezed into the semi-finals of the 800m in Paris

"I don’t really like heats, they’re not my favourite," said Hodgkinson after the race. "They always feel so uncomfortable, mistakes can be made, but I was glad to qualify.

"I feel like the girls have really stepped up because I was looking at my heat, and was like: ‘That’s quite tough, actually, for a heat.’

"I don’t know what the finishing time, was but I’m just glad to make it through safely.”

On the track itself, she added: "I was warming up and whatever they have done they have done a great job."

BBC commentator Steve Cram said: "Straightforward and I am sure Keely Hodgkinson will be thinking 'thank goodness that is over!'"

The semi-finals are from 7.30pm on Sunday.