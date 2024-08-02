Relief for Keely Hodgkinson as she breezes into the semis of the 800m - 'They’re not my favourite'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 20:03 BST

Keely Hodgkinson safely negotiated her first-round heat of the 800m of the Paris Olympics without getting into second gear.

The 22-year-old from Atherton - who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows - led from start to finish in a time of 1:59.31.

In second place was US champion Nia Akins, with Noelie Yarigo from Benin third.

Keely Hodgkinson breezed into the semi-finals of the 800m in Paris

"I don’t really like heats, they’re not my favourite," said Hodgkinson after the race. "They always feel so uncomfortable, mistakes can be made, but I was glad to qualify.

"I feel like the girls have really stepped up because I was looking at my heat, and was like: ‘That’s quite tough, actually, for a heat.’

"I don’t know what the finishing time, was but I’m just glad to make it through safely.”

On the track itself, she added: "I was warming up and whatever they have done they have done a great job."

BBC commentator Steve Cram said: "Straightforward and I am sure Keely Hodgkinson will be thinking 'thank goodness that is over!'"

The semi-finals are from 7.30pm on Sunday.

