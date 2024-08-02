Relief for Keely Hodgkinson as she breezes into the semis of the 800m - 'They’re not my favourite'
The 22-year-old from Atherton - who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows - led from start to finish in a time of 1:59.31.
In second place was US champion Nia Akins, with Noelie Yarigo from Benin third.
"I don’t really like heats, they’re not my favourite," said Hodgkinson after the race. "They always feel so uncomfortable, mistakes can be made, but I was glad to qualify.
"I feel like the girls have really stepped up because I was looking at my heat, and was like: ‘That’s quite tough, actually, for a heat.’
"I don’t know what the finishing time, was but I’m just glad to make it through safely.”
On the track itself, she added: "I was warming up and whatever they have done they have done a great job."
BBC commentator Steve Cram said: "Straightforward and I am sure Keely Hodgkinson will be thinking 'thank goodness that is over!'"
The semi-finals are from 7.30pm on Sunday.
