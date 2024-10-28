REPORT: Blackpool 2 Wigan Athletic 2 - Two own goals cost Maloney's men deserved win

Own goals from centre-backs Jason Kerr and Will Aimson saw Wigan Athletic held 2-2 at Blackpool – despite opening up a two-goal lead.

Latics were quickly into their stride and were a goal up inside 20 minutes.

Thelo Aasgaard wrapped his left foot round the ball on the far side and went over a deep cross that evaded Tyrese Francois and Dale Taylor in the middle.

The Latics players are in shock after Blackpool's last-gasp leveller robbed them of two points

However, Dion Rankine arrived unmarked at the back post, and drilled a low strike past Latics old-boy Rich O'Donnell in the Blackpool goal.

Rankine was enjoying plenty of joy in the first half, and his cross was prodded just wide of the target by Taylor at the near post.

At the other end, a Rob Apter shot from 30 yards was watched over the top by Sam Tickle, who was then called upon to produce a super save to deny his former Latics Academy colleague Kyle Joseph.

Latics were incensed when Steven Sessegnon was clattered just in front of the technical areas, only for referee Farai Hallam to allow play to continue.

When a yellow card came out at the next break in play, it was for Latics boss Shaun Maloney, who took his protestations to the fourth official a little too far.

Latics exacted their own revenge, however, with a second goal three minutes before the interval.

Matt Smith picked the pocket of another Latics old-boy, Lee Evans, and advanced to the edge of the box before firing low into the bottom corner.

The two-goal lead certainly didn't flatter the visitors, but the advantage was halved with the very last kick of the half when Jason Kerr - under pressure from Joseph - bundled the ball past Tickle and into his own net.

Credit to Latics, they didn't allow the setback to affect them, and started the second period in the ascendancy.

Aasgaard won the ball high up the field and played in Michael Olakigbe, who was denied by a superb save from O'Donnell.

Francois then crossed for Aasgaard to fire goalwards, only for Matt Pennington to make a good block.

Fresh legs arrived in the shape of Scott Smith, Silko Thomas, Luke Robinson, Toby Sibbick and Jonny Smith, as Latics prepared for the inevitable onslaught in the final quarter.

One of the newcomers, Jonny Smith, sent over a cross that was headed over by Taylor, but the visitors were dropping deeper and deeper as time ticked by.

And the home side forced a leveller in stoppage-time, with Will Aimson this time bundling the ball into his own net past a helpless Tickle.