REPORT: Bolton Wanderers 0 Wigan Athletic 2 - Tics continue derby dominance over Trotters

By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Dec 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 11:17 BST

A goal in either half from Dale Taylor and Thelo Aasgaard ensured Wigan Athletic continued their derby dominance over Bolton Wanderers with a 2-0 scoreline that flattered the Horwich men hugely.

Latics came flying out of the traps and Dale Taylor could have had a hat-trick inside 20 minutes.

First, the-on-loan Nottingham Forest man was agonisingly unable to get on the end of Toby Sibbick's cross after good work from Jonny Smith.

Thelo Aasgaard wheels away in delight after scoring Latics' second goalThelo Aasgaard wheels away in delight after scoring Latics' second goal
Thelo Aasgaard wheels away in delight after scoring Latics' second goal

He also headed wide from close range from Silko Thomas' superb delivery.

Thankfully, in between the two misses, Taylor cut in from the right, and slotted home into the near corner with his left foot to put the visitors a goal to the good.

Steven Sessegnon saw another effort blocked, before Bolon goalkeeper Nathan Baxter made a brilliant save to keep out a header from Thelo Aasgaard.

Baba Adeeko looked certain to force home the rebound, but he couldn't get a decisive touch.

The only criticism at the break was that Latics weren't already out of sight, and Bolton threatened in the opening minute of the second period.

However, Jordi Osei-Tutu's shot was right at Sam Tickle.

Osei-Tutu then teed up Szabolcs Schon, who had an air kick, but Latics weathered the storm and Sibbick and Aasgaard came close at the other end.

James Carragher and Michael Olakigbe took over from Sessegnon and Jonny Smith, and the defender was quickly into the game as Latics doubled their advantage.

After a Matt Smith shot from the edge of the box had been blocked by Aasgaard, the Norwegian King made amends midway through the second half when he took delivery of a Carragher cross to finish clinically into the bottom corner.

Scott Smith, Jensen Weir and Joe Hugill added fresh legs for Matt Smith, Silko Thomas and Taylor, but Latics managed to see out the game in relative comfort.

