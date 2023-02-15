The first half was a very cagey affair with neither side creating anything in the opening half-hour.

That changed eight minutes before the break when Matty James took a quick free-kick to Anis Mehmeti, who had far too long to cross for an unmarked Rob Atkinson to nod home a free header.

Ashley Fletcher converts Latics' second-half equaliser

Latics responded positively, with a Christ Tiehi shot glancing the bar on its way over in first-half stoppage-time.

Shaun Maloney had seen enough to make a triple change at the break, with Tom Pearce, Will Keane and Callum Lang taking over from Tendayi Darikwa, Thelo Aasgaard and Danel Sinani.

And the visitors immediately looked a different side, p[ushing forward in numbers with confidence before equalising on 65 minutes.

Max Power crossed from the right, and the ball found its way through to Ashley Fletcher, who prodded home from close range.

Credit City for their reaction, and they hit the woodwork twice in the space of two minutes just after the three-quarter mark.

First, from a cross from Latics old-boy Joe Williams cross, Alex Scott directed a free header against the bar.

Then it was Mehmeti who sent over a speculative cross-shot that bounced back off the far post.

Tom Naylor replaced Fletcher for the last 10 minutes as Latics tried to keep out their in-form opponents.