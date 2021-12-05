REPORT: Colchester United 1 Wigan Athletic 2

Callum Lang opens the scoring at Colchester

Colchester came closest to opening the scoring in the opening quarter, with Freddie Sears sending a snapshot just over Jamie Jones' bar.

But the League One high-flyers went in front on 24 minutes, with a goal that was both utterly simple and also magnificent.

Max Power cut open the Colchester defence to release Gavin Massey down the right, and the ex-U's winger crossed for Lang to slot home at the far post.

Latics needed a good block from Kell Watts to snuff out the danger from Cameron Coxe's shot.

But the visitors then squandered a great chance to double their advantage, when Will Keane raced clean through, only to blast the ball straight at goalkeeper Jake Turner.

The precarious nature of the lead was underlined just before half-time, when only a stunning fingertip save from Jones somehow kept out a cracking header from Sylvester Jasper.

However, Latics were unable to get through to the break, with Sears firing home a brilliant strike that beat the outstretched hand of Jones, and in off the far post.

Colchester picked up in the second half where they'd left off, with Noah Chilvers sending a curling effort just wide of the far post.

At the other end, Latics were still asking questions, and Massey played a 1-2 with Lang, before sending a shot with the outside of his right foot inches wide of the far post.

Tommy Smith almost put through his own net, from Stephen Humphrys' cross, before Keane headed straight at the goalie off Massey's cross.

Desperate to avoid a replay, Latics sent on Tendayi Darikwa and Tom Naylor for Jason Kerr and Jordan Cousins, who negotiated a solid 65 minutes on his return from injury.

And they were about to send on Jordan Jones, James McClean and Gwion Edwards when Lang scored what proved to be the winner with 15 minutes to go.

The Academy graduate raced clean through before slipping the ball past Turner with a great finish.

And after Latics did go through with the triple substitution - withdrawing Massey, Tom Pearce and Humphrys - Lang was only inches away from completing his hat-trick, from Edwards' teasing cross.