REPORT: FT Wigan Athletic 0 Wolves Under-21s 0 - Wolves win 4-2 on penalties

Tom Bayliss made his Latics debut against Wolves Under-21s

As expected, Leam Richardson rung the changes, with youngsters Kieran Lloyd, James Carragher, Adam Long, Luke Robinson and Scott Smith all starting, and new signing Tom Bayliss making his debut.

In a first half of little real goalmouth action, Smith fired over before Stephen Humphrys forced a couple of saves out of Wolves stopper Louie Moulden.

There was a delay of nine minutes when Wolves youngster Erik Bugarin was poleaxed after having the ball smashed into his face, and, following lengthy treatment, he was stretchered off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second half was more of the same, although the visitors showed more threat and at least forced Jamie Jones into a couple of saves.

With neither side able to break the deadlock, both took away a point, with another on offer for the winners of the shoot-out.

After Humphrys and Gavin Massey kept Latics level, Thelo Aasgaard slipped as he struck the ball - which looped wide of the target - to keep Wolves 3-2 up.

Jamie Jones immediately restored parity with a brilliant save, but Gwion Edwards then saw his effort also kept out.

And Wolves made no mistake with their fifth penalty to seal the win.