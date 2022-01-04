REPORT: Oldham Athletic 0 Wigan Athletic 6

Gwion Edwards makes it 5-0 with a clinical finish from close range

Leam Richardson signalled his intent by naming a virtual full-strength line-up against the 'other Latics - rock bottom of League Two - who fielded a number of youngsters.

And the result was never in any doubt from the moment Tom Naylor opened the scoring on 28 minutes with a bullet header from Max Power's corner.

Power crossed for Will Keane to double the Latics lead six minutes later.

And the former Sunderland midfielder lived up his name on 36 minutes, rifling home an unstoppable free-kick from fully 35 yards that almost ripped a hole in the net.

Gavin Massey made it 4-0 two minutes after the restart with a cool turn and finish.

And Edwards grabbed goals five and six in the space of three minutes at the three-quarter mark from close to range to add the icing to the cake.

The game was halted for a few minutes towards the end as a number of home fans once again ventured on to the playing surface to show their displeasure at the club's ownership.

But the night belonged to Latics, who will find out their opponents in the next round on Thursday morning.