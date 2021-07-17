REPORT: Oldham Athletic 1 Wigan Athletic 2
Wigan Athletic kicked-off their pre-season preparations on a winning note by edging a keenly-competitive derby at Oldham.
New signing Gwion Edwards opened the scoring on eight minutes, with the former Ipswich man firing home after good work from Thelo Aasgaard, Callum Lang and Stephen Humphrys.
And Humphrys was heavily involved in goal number two, just six minutes later, when his 35-yard free-kick was fumbled by the Oldham goalkeeper, with Lang on the spot to convert the rebound.
Oldham pulled one back on the half-hour mark, when Hallam Hope - who netted against Latics on the final day of last term for Swindon - headed home from 10 yards.
After an eventful first half, the game inevitably petered out after the break, with both sides completely changing their starting line-ups in a bid to get much-needed minutes into legs.
Tom Costello almost made it 3-1 in the dying seconds, but his effort from Dean Pinnington's cross came back off the bar.
Latics: Amos; Trialist, Whatmough, Trialist, Robinson; Power, Cousins; Edwards, Aasgaard, Humphrys; Lang.
Subs: Jones, Darikwa, Naylor, Long, Pearce, Wyke, Smith, McHugh, McGee, Lloyd, Pinnington, Costello, Carragher, Trialist.
