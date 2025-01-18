Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fantastic free-kick from Thelo Aasgaard in the eight minutes of added time gace Wigan Athletic a well deserved 2-1 victory at Stevenage.

Latics had led through Dale Taylor’s 55th-minute effort when Jensen Weir was sent off with 17 minutes remaining for a cynical trip which halted a Stevenage break.

The home side equalised through Dan Kemp with seven minutes to go, and Latics braced themselves for a nervy finale.

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates his winning goal for Latics at Stevenage

However, Stevenage themselves were reduced to 10 men when Louis Thompson tripped Taylor on the edge of the box.

And Aasgaard stepped up with a sublime set-piece into the top corner to send the away fans behind the goal in raptures.

Latics had squandered a massive chance in the opening moments when the ball was flicked on by Silko Thomas and Aasgaard for Will Goodwin, making his full debut.

However, the on-loan Oxford man’s curling shot flew well wide of the far post.

At the other end, a Stevenage free-kick found Thompson, who steered the ball just wide of the far post.

Wigan hearts were in mouths when Sam Tickle slipped as the ball is played back to him by Will Aimson, and Jamie Reid temporarily had an open net from eight yards.

However, the Latics goalie threw himself in the way of the ball and pulled off a fabulous block.

Taylor replaced Goodwin at the break, and Latics were ahead within eight minutes of the restart.

A brilliant free-kick whipped in from Weir saw Taylor flick the ball home from close range.

Weir’s afternoon then took a negative turn when he was shown a straight red, and Stevenage took full advantage by restoring parity through Kemp.

There was to be more drama on the way but, with Stevenage going all-out for a winner, they lost Thompson to a second yellow card.

And Aasgaard poured salt into the wounds by sending a wonderful free-kick over the wall and into the top corner of the net.