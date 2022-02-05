REPORT: Stoke City 2 Wigan Athletic 0

Leam Richardson's men - boosted by a travelling contingent of more than 4,000 - gave as good as they got for long periods, but were unable to find the goal their play arguably merited.

And their afternoon was summed up in the final quarter, when Gwion Edwards picked up a second yellow card that killed any hopes of a late comeback.

Latics had been given an early let-off when Jamie Jones' clearance fell straight to Tyrese Campbell, whose shot was deflected wide of the far post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie McGrath made a promising debut for Latics at Stoke

But they weren't so lucky on 14 minutes when Campbell crossed for Josh Maja, who was being marked by Jason Kerr.

Unfortunately, the Latics defender slipped at the worst possible moment, allowing Maja the simplest task of controlling and slotting past Jones from 10 yards.

Latics' best chance of the first half fell to Josh Magennis, but the recent signing from Hull dragged his shot across goal.

Skipper Tendayi Darikwa took over from stand-in captain Max Power at half-time, and Latics immediately had a massive shout for a penalty for handball on the byline.

The referee, however, awarded only a corner, and Latics were further frustrated when a promising run by Gavin Massey ended with a good save by Josef Bursik.

Latics continued to knock on the door, with Tom Bayliss sending a free-kick across goal, over the goalie, only for the ball to touch the bar on the way over.

Just as the visitors were hammering on the door, Stoke broke away and doubled their advantage, with Jacob Brown firing past an exposed Jones with a low shot.

Stephen Humphrys took over from Magennis, but any hope Latics had of a fightback ended when Edwards had to take a second yellow to prevent Stoke breaking forward in search of a third goal.