REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Arsenal Under-21s 0

Divin Baningime celebrates his late winner for Latics

There was drama before the kick-off, with Max Power being added to the starting line-up in place of Luke Robinson, despite not having been named in the initial 18-man squad.

Power then came off the field with only 13 minutes gone to a collective groan from the Latics fans, fearing an injury.

But it transpires Power's inclusion was to prevent Latics falling foul of EFL regulations regarding the strength of the starting XI.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was early drama here as Chris Sze skipped his way past the last Arsenal defender and looked to be clipped in the box.

The whistle went, only for the official to book the Latics forward for taking a dive.

Latics were forced into a second sub before the break, and this time it was injury-enforced, with Tom Pearce limping off, to be replaced by Charlie Hughes.

Arsenal were looking every inch a quality side of technically gifted talent, and were playing some nice stuff with Latics chasing shadows for periods.

It needed a fantastic double save from Jamie Jones to keep out Omari Hutchinson and then Zak Swanson just before the break.

Jones denied Swanson again after the restart with a super tip over.

Latics then threw on Baningime for Joe Bennett to give themselves more of a presence up top.

And the substitute turned out to be the matchwinner, taking delivery of a through ball, before cutting round the last defender and wrongfooting goalkeeper Ovie Ejheri.