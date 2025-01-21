Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic couldn’t continue their recent resurgence despite Thelo Aasgaard’s opening goal as they crashed 2-1 at home to bottom-of-the-table Burton Albion.

Latics took the lead just after the half-hour mark as Dale Taylor’s glorious pass released Aasgaard, who controlled and finished superbly with his left foot.

However, Burton levelled within two minutes as Sam Tickle saved from Rumarn Burrell, only for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to convert the rebound.

Thelo Aasgaard's goal was just about the only positive for Latics as they slipped to defeat against bottom-of-the-league Burton

Latics were indebted to Will Aimson for making a superb block at the beginning of the second period when JJ McKiernan cut inside Jason Kerr and shaped to shoot from an inviting position.

But the respite was only temporary, as Burton scored what proved to be the winner just before the hour mark.

Again it came from the right-hand side of the Wigan defence, as Charlie Webster and Owen Dodgson supplied Burrell, who rifled past a hopelessly exposed Tickle.

Latics rallied as substitute Silko Thomas crossed for Taylor to hit the post with a clever effort.

The rebound fell to Jon Mellish, but the former Carlisle United man couldn’t mark his full debut in fairytale fashion, as his shot was blocked at the expense of a corner.