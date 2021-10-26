REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Lincoln City 2

Leam Richardson

Latics hit the bar through James McClean, Will Keane and Gwion Edwards, and had a 'goal' by Kell Watts disallowed for handball.

But in truth, Leam Richardson's men were off the pace throughout, and didn't really deserve anything.

The result continues their remarkable record of being unable to win in midweek, despite being seemingly unbeatable at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And their night was summed up by Callum Lang picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign - and a one-game ban - and Tom Naylor limping off injured after all three subs had been made.