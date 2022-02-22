REPORT: Wycombe Wanderers 1 Wigan Athletic 3

Latics had deservedly trailed at the break thanks to Sullay Kaikai's low strike midway through the first half.

The visitors had hit the post through Will Keane, after he'd glided his way through the home defence with some sensational footwork.

And it looked as though it was going to be one of those nights when Gavin Massey hit the other post shortly after the restart after being played in by Max Power.

Callum Lang was Latics' two-goal hero at Wycombe

But a double change on the hour mark - with Gwion Edwards and Stephen Humphrtys replacing Massey and Josh Magennis - helped to swing the game in Latics' favour.

Tom Naylor headed home the equaliser with 20 minutes to go, after Wanderers goalkeeper David Stockdale had parried out a Power free-kick.

Lang then steered the ball home at the far post after James McClean's right-wing corner had been flicked on with 12 minutes remaining.

And Lang added his second and Latics' third four minutes later with a brilliant finish from the right channel.