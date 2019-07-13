Return of the Jedi as Wigan Athletic agree fee for Everton ace

Antonee Robinson is on his way back to Wigan Athletic - this time for keeps!

The 21-year-old Everton defender spent last season on loan with Latics, and made the left-back position his own either side of a three-month injury-enforced absence.

And it's understood Latics have agreed a fee - believed to be in the region of £2million - to bring him back to the DW Stadium on a permanent basis.

Robinson - nicknamed 'Jedi' because of his love for Star Wars movies - would become Wigan's third arrival of the summer.

Goalkeeper David Marshall and midfielder Lewis Macleod have already been snapped up, with Paul Cook still in the market for 'a number' of other potential signings.