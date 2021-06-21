Revamp of Wigan Athletic's off-field operations

The DW Stadium

Stadium - based in Coventry and provides traffic management, security and event services as well as training, for a range of organisations - has signed a three-year deal.

The roles carried out by Stadium staff will include an Operations Manager, Head Stewards, Corporate Hospitality Security and Stewards, Arena Stewards and Car Park Marshals.

“We chose Stadium due to its outstanding track record in ensuring safe venues and occasions which can be enjoyed by supporters of all ages and across various sports," said Latics chief executive Mal Brannigan.

“We are looking forward to developing what we believe will be a very fruitful partnership in the future.”

Stadium was formed in 2009 and provides traffic management, event services and training, as well as rental of security barriers, the hiring of stewards and SIA security staff for events.

The firm supports events ranging from Olympic Games, to Premier League football matches, sell-out concerts and high-profile conferences.

It counts Liverpool, Burnley, Derby, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wembley Stadium and the Ricoh Arena among its sporting clients.

“The DW Stadium is one of the busiest in the country as it hosts major sports all year round so it is a really fantastic contract for us to win," said David McAtamney, Owner & Founder of Stadium.

“We will be providing staff at all levels to ensure that supporters of both Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic have a safe and enjoyable experience when they visit the DW Stadium.

“We are recruiting on an on-going basis as we have so many roles and functions throughout the year, and, as ever, all our staff will be highly skilled and fully trained.”