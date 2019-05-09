Dirtiest teams

REVEALED: The dirtiest teams in the Championship this season

It's been a vintage season for the Championship, with drama and goals galore keeping fans captivated. However, there's been some rather brutish behaviour going down on the football field too.

Here's all the Championship side's ranked by their fair play - or rather, lack of - this season...

45 yellow cards. 1 red card. 406 fouls.

1. Swansea City

69 yellow cards. 1 red card. 495 fouls

2. Hull City

73 yellow cards. 2 red cards. 527 fouls.

3. Blackburn Rovers

74 yellow cards. 3 red cards. 498 fouls.

4. Brentford

