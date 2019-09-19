Loyalty

Revealed! The most LOYAL managers in English football - Where does your club's boss rank? Featuring Leeds United, Liverpool & more

Football, for all its wonderful qualities, is a fickle old game - and for managers especially so. It doesn't take long for a club to lose patience with their gaffer, or indeed for a coach to have their head turned and pursue a big money move elsewhere.

Here's a look at how long every manager across England's top four divisions has stayed with their club, with a peep at their win percentage and number of trophies won too. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see how the coaches rank. Figures obtained 16th September.

Time spent at club: 3 days. Trophies won: 0. Win percentage: 0%

1. Gary Waddock - Southend

Time spent at club: 7 days. Trophies won: 0. Win percentage: 0%

2. Jamie McCombe - Lincoln City (Caretaker)

Time spent at club: 7 days. Trophies won: 0. Win percentage: 0%

3. Danny Cowley - Huddersfield Town

Time spent at club: 7 days. Trophies won: 0. Win percentage: 0%

4. Mark Sampson - Stevenage

