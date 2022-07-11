Revealed: Wigan Athletic's new home kit for 2022/23

Designed and manufactured by kit partners Puma, the new home kit sports the club’s traditional blue and white colours while incorporating 'a modern and unique twist'.
The kit is available to buy online or in-store at the DW Stadium from Thursday (July 14).
Latics will wear their new kit for the first time during Tuesday night's pre-season friendly against Liverpool XI.
Prices are as follows:
Adults Shirt (up to 6XL) - £47, Adults Shorts - £22, Adults Socks - £12
Youth Shirt - £37, Youth Shorts - £20, Youth Socks - £10
Minikit (shirt, socks, kit) - £37
Goalkeeper kits will be available to purchase before the new season commences.
Supporters should note that 2022/23 Season Ticket and #BELIEVE FansFund discounts are available in-store at the DW Stadium only. International #BELIEVE FansFund founders should email [email protected] to receive their unique discount codes.