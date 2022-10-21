That's wounded Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson's message ahead of Saturday's daunting trip to Championship leaders QPR.

Latics go to the capital on the back of Wednesday night's 4-1 drubbing at home by struggling Middlesbrough.

Thelo Aasgaard was unable to spark Latics into life against Middlesbrough in midweek

Richardson and his staff have a major job to rebuild battered confidence in such a short space of time - but it's a task that's already well under way.

"We go to the new league leaders on Saturday, less than 72 hours after Middlesbrough," Richardson said.

"We can either take time to dissect it, or we can take accountability for it, roll up our sleeves and do something about it.

"I think with the game last weekend we were up to the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now a couple of bad results and it's some people looking down.

"It just sums up the Championship - you take your eye off the ball for one minute, you'll get punished."

Latics at least have one of the best away records in the division on their side, and Richardson's glass as ever remains half full.

"It's a fantastic challenge in front of us, and one we'll relish," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's certainly a challenge you want, rather than doing something else.

"The lads will be more than aware of that, they'll learn from this and hopefully be better for it.

"But it doesn't change our overall mindset, or our challenge.

"With the squad we've got...we're still having players who are making only their fourth and fifth ever appearances in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With all due respect, it's a learning curve - a big, big learning curve.

"And it's one we have to learn from quickly.

"Listen, we've got a really good group here, you know that.

"No matter what the game's like, the weather's like, the form's like, they'll keep going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It might be misguided at times, miscalculated, decision-making...but it'll never be for the lack of trying...never, ever.