Rovers return for Wigan Athletic defender

Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Mulgrew has been recalled by Blackburn Rovers midway through his season-long loan.

The Scotland international defender, who turns 33 in March, joined Latics literally seconds before the transfer deadline last summer, with the move only being ratified the following morning.

He made 17 appearances for Paul Cook’s side, with his last outing coming in the 2-1 defeat at Luton at the beginning of last month.

A calf injury picked up that day – along with Chey Dunkley’s late red card, and subsequent suspension – pushed Cedric Kipre and Kal Naismith together at the heart of the Latics defence.

And despite Mulgrew regaining full fitness this month, he’s been unable to force his way back in.

Latics boss Cook admitted last month he’d be keen to retain the services of Mulgrew, possibly even beyond the end of the campaign.

But the player will return to Ewood to fight for his place there.

He would be unable to move anywhere else this season, with players only able to play for a maximum of two clubs during the same season.