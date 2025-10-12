Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe

Wigan Athletic head coach Ryan Lowe delivered a brutally honest assessment of his side following their 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Latics lost a fourth game in a row at the Brick Community Stadium thanks to Sam Bell’s first-half strike for Wycombe, who broke on the counter after Paul Mullin lost possession.

The Chairboys beat Wigan away from home for the second time in 18 days, having done the same in new manager Michael Duff’s second game in charge, a 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup.

“I am raging with their goal,” said Lowe. “It is not something we should be doing, conceding from a counter-attack. I have read them the riot act.

“They had a good go in the last 25 minutes when we changed shape. Everybody is getting an opportunity to showcase what they can do. Some are doing ok, but some aren’t doing enough.

“If anyone thinks we are going to get to the play-offs and get promoted, then think twice because it isn’t going to happen.

“What we do have is a plan, and we are going to build together. We want to try and get into the top half of the table, but we need to win more games than we lose. It is a project, and I have to make sure I get things right and turn it around properly.”

Wigan were abject in the first half, while Wycombe were not much better, but it was the visitors who went in front in the 35th minute after Mullin’s lost ball reached Ewan Henderson. The midfielder played it out to Fred Onyedinma, whose low cross was bundled home by Bell, who could have doubled their lead in first-half added time, but saw his long-range effort saved by Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

Tickle was called into action minutes into the second half when he denied Onyedinma. It took the hosts until the final periods of the match to show any gumption up front.

Substitute Dara Costelloe glanced a header wide after he met Joseph Hungbo’s cross, and then Wycombe had their stopper Will Norris to thank in the dying embers of the game as he kept out another effort from Costelloe.

“I don’t know whether they can do what I asked them to, but that would be cynical because they have done it,” Lowe added.

“We will do whatever it needs to win games of football, but I was brought to the club to excite and play a brand of football and a style.

“I said to the group, change or be changed, because we have a good squad and loads of players. I don’t mind playing 16, 17 or 18-year-olds as long as they do what I ask them to do. There are a couple who are not living up to the standards we set.”

Wigan now find themselves in 17th, with just three league wins from 12 so far this season.

Lowe added: “It could be a confidence thing, definitely with the strikers and in terms of what we are trying to do, we have done it, but we are not scoring any goals.

“What we do have is a plan, and we are going to build together. We are a club in transition, and we are trying to bring the good times back and bring more fans through the door.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, because success doesn’t, but everyone has to buy into what success looks like.”

