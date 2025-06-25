Dara Costelloe gets used to his new surroundings at the Brick Community Stadium

Ryan Lowe admitted Dara Costelloe has been in his sights 'for some time' after making him Wigan Athletic's third striker signing in the space of a week.

The 22-year-old joins from Premier League Burnley on a three-year deal - with an option for an extra 12 months - to join Christian Saydee and Paul Mullin at the Brick.

With Latics having been the lowest scorers in League One last term, Lowe has wasted no time in addressing the most burning problem in the squad.

“Dara is a forward who I have admired for some time, and I’m delighted he’s decided to come to us," said Lowe, a former striker who scored almost 200 goals during his playing days.

“He has all the attributes we are seeking in a new signing – and is hungry, ambitious, and wanting to improve.

“Dara is a real threat in the final third, and already has experience at this level following his successful spell at Northampton Town last season.

“He adds to the attacking options we have at the club, and we’re looking forward to working with him and helping him to develop his game further.

"It enables us to have some really healthy competition in the striking department, which will spur each of the lads on throughout the season."

Latics beat off a host of EFL teams to secure the services of Costelloe, who came through the ranks at Galway United before joining Burnley in 2020.

Loan spells followed at Bradford City, St Johnstone and Dundee, before he really made the breakthrough last term.

Costelloe scored five goals in 14 starts for League Two outfit Accrington Stanley in the first half of last season, before signing a new contract at Burnley in January and being loaned back out to Northampton Town of League One.

Six goals in 15 league appearances for the Cobblers followed, with his final appearance coming against Latics in a 1-1 draw in May.

“We’re really pleased to welcome Dara to Wigan Athletic," said sporting director Gregor Rioch. "He’s an exciting young striker with real potential and someone we’ve been following for quite some time.

"Dara arrives following a strong season on loan with Accrington Stanley and Northampton Town, where he continued to develop and impress at senior level.

"He has all the attributes to thrive here, and we believe he’s got a very bright future ahead of him. We’re thrilled to have him on board as part of our long-term project.

"This week marks a strong start to pre-season, with three forward additions completed.

"I’d like to thank the Ownership Group and all the support staff for their hard work behind the scenes in making it possible.

"We look forward to seeing our newest additions make an impact in a Wigan Athletic shirt.”

A Burnley statement included the closing line: “We wish Dara the best of luck at Wigan!”

As well as the three new strikers, Latics have also signed Scottish midfielder Fraser Murray on a free transfer on a two-year deal.