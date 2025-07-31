Ryan Lowe will be appearing in the charity fundraiser at Southport on Sunday

Ryan Lowe has joined several other Wigan Athletic figures in pledging their support for this weekend's special charity match in Southport.

The match will take place at Haig Avenue on Sunday, almost a year to the day since the tragic events in the West Lancashire town.

Lowe has an added emotional attachment, having come through the Academy ranks at Southport, before leaving in 1999 to embark on his career in the professional ranks.

Among the star-studded line up are several other names with Latics connections.

Rickie Lambert is on the Academy coaching staff, while former players James Vaughan, Gareth Farrelly and Stuart Barlow will also be pulling on their boots.

In addition, Joe Royle - who was a member of the Latics board during the ill-fated tenure of IEC between 2018 and 2020 - will be on management duties, alongside John Aldridge and Willie Donachie.

Like Soccer Aid, the charity match will feature a blend of celebrities, ex-professional footballers, and special guests.

Some of the other confirmed names include Toni Duggan (ex-England international with 79 caps, played for Everton, Man City, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid); James Nelson-Joyce (acclaimed actor from 'This City Is Ours' and 'Black Mirror', and Soccer Aid participant); Natasha Dowie (WSL top scorer and FA Cup winner, played for Everton and Liverpool); Chelcee Grimes (singer-songwriter for Dua Lipa, Kylie and Olly Murs, presenter and ex-footballer for Liverpool, Everton and Spurs); Liam Smith (former WBO light-middleweight boxing world champion); Jazza Dickens (IBA and WBA super featherweight world champion); Lee Peltier (former Liverpool and Rotherham United); Dylan Thomas-Smith (BAFTA-nominated actor from ITV’s ‘G’wed’ and ‘The Gathering’); Sam Taylor –(comedic content creator and social media personality); Neil Danns (Southport manager, ex-Crystal Palace, Bolton and Leicester); Mark Duffy (assistant manager at Southport and ex-pro with Sheffield United, ADO Den Haag and Southport); Tony Bellew (former world champion boxer and 'Creed' star).

"Southport FC is proud to announce a special charity football match taking place on Sunday, August 3 at Haig Avenue, in support of 24 families directly affected by the tragic events of July 29, 2024," read a club statement. "This day is about more than football. It’s about showing solidarity, remembering those affected, and raising vital funds to continue helping the families whose lives were changed forever."

Admission is just £10 standing, and £15 seating.