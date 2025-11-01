Ryan Lowe applauds the fans at the final whistle

Ryan Lowe pulled no punches in his assessment of Wigan Athletic's FA Cup first-round penalty shoot-out victory over National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead.

Latics were made to fight every inch of the way against their sixth-tier opponents to book their place in round two.

After taking the lead on 25 minutes through Callum Wright, Latics saw Hemel gradually take control of the game.

Kyle Ajayi volleyed against the bar from close range at the start of the second half, before the goal that had been coming duly arrived just after the hour mark.

Wigan substitute Matt Smith - who had only been on the field for a couple of minutes - brought down Millar Matthews-Lewis in the box and was given a straight red card.

And Joe White sent Sam Tickle the wrong way from 12 yards.

Latics then won - and missed - a penalty of their own when Callum McManaman was fouled in the box, only for Paul Mullin to see his spot-kick clip the bar on the way over.

But Hemel were desperately unlucky not to win it both in normal time and then extra time, with Millar Matthews-Lewis hitting the bar, Sam Tickle making a couple of stunning stops, and both Will Aimson and Luke Robinson clearing off the line.

Having made it through to penalties, Latics won 5-3 - but Lowe was under no illusions after the game that his side had got out of jail.

"Where do I start...the main thing is we're through," he said.

"The performance wasn't great after we scored, but you have to give credit for that to Hemel Hempstead.

"I thought they were fantastic, they were brilliant, and I don't know whether I should say this or not, but I will...they are the team that should probably have gone through.

"We were nowhere near our levels, the lads know that, they understand that now.

"We just had that little bit of quality to stay in the game when they were on top, and then with the penalties at the end.

"In saying that, if we had scored again after we did, and we'd scored the penalty, it's a different game, even with 10 men, because we can then see the game out.

"But we didn't, we made it a real battle for ourselves, we couldn't get on the ball, and we kept turning it over.

"I thought they were excellent in everything they did.

"Did they have a little lack of quality at times? Yes of course, because of the levels, and we managed to find that little bit of quality when it mattered.

"Look, it wasn't pretty, it wasn't nice...I'm sdat here now with buzzwords going through my head.

"We just need to be better, and we know that.

"But we have been on a nice little decent run, it's nice to get through to the next round."