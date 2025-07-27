Wigan Athletic midfielder Baba Adeeko (right) in action against Northampton Town during the 2024/25 League One season

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe says he is hopeful of having midfield pair Baba Adeeko and Callum Wright available to face Northampton Town in the League One opener on Saturday.

Adeeko, 22, and Wright, 22, were both absent as Latics picked up a 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park at the weekend as they concluded their pre-season programme ahead of the new League One campaign.

Republic of Ireland Under-21s international Adeeko has made almost 100 appearances for Latics since making his first-team debut during the 2021/22 season.

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Wright joined Latics on a season-long loan from Plymouth Argyle earlier in July. The 25-year-old arrives at Wigan on the back of appearing 35 times for Argyle in the Championship last term.

“Callum Wright will be with the group next week, Baba Adeeko will be with the group,” Lowe told Wigan Today.

Meanwhile, Lowe also provided a wider injury update amongst his squad, with midfield duo Matt Smith and Harry McHugh both back on the training field as they near their returns to full fitness.

However, the Tics will be without young duo Chris Sze and K’Marni Miller for a ‘short while’, according to manager Lowe.

"Chris Sze is not going to be with us for a short while, neither is K’Marni Miller, he said.

"Matt Smith is now on the grass, and Harry McHugh is on the grass, which is good news.

"I think we’ll hopefully have Baba and Callum Wright for the weekend, and one or two more might just be a week or 10 days away (after the Northampton game), so we’ll get the early part of training done, and then hopefully Baba and Callum can be with us for the first game of the season."

Latics get their 2025/26 League One campaign underway on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Northampton Town to the Brick Community Stadium.

It will be the first full season under manager Lowe, who was appointed as Shaun Maloney’s successor back in March on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Wigan have made five new signings in the summer transfer window so far in the shape of Wright, Dara Costelloe, Paul Mullin, Christian Saydee and Fraser Murray.