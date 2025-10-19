Maleace Asamoah celebrates his goal in Wigan Athletic's win over Port Vale

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe admitted he raised a few eyebrows with a key decision during his side’s 1-0 win over Port Vale.

Latics were reduced to 10 men just before the break when Dara Costelloe was sent off in the 44th minute for a high foot.

Rather than reshuffling defensively and shoring up the midfield, Lowe made a bold call – sticking with two strikers by introducing Maleace Asamoah alongside Jensen Weir and switching to a 3-4-2 formation.

It was a move that paid off, as just over 10 minutes later, Asamoah netted what proved to be the only goal of the game.

“I have to make decisions like that,” said Lowe. “I think my coaching staff were looking at me at one point as if to say, ‘really?’

“But I don't want to be camped in as a back five and four midfielders and just one striker. So I decided to go with Maleace and Jens, because he’d done that job for us away at Plymouth.

“And Maleace scares anyone when he does what he should do – and that's running in behind, which is where he scores his goal from. That forced them to drop off a little bit, so we did have a little bit of the play.

“I like to make big decisions for the players, not for me. It's for the players and for the club. I like to make decisions that I feel, if I don’t do it, I’ll be disappointed that I never did.”

Lowe also had other attacking options on the bench, including Paul Mullin, Latics’ second-highest scorer this season, but it was Asamoah’s pace and work rate that won him the nod.

“When Maleace does what he does – runs in behind and plays on the shoulders – he's a good player, and that’s what he went on and did,” Lowe added.

“Mulls is different, isn’t he? Mulls would have been on the pitch later on, potentially if we needed a goal, because he just finds it.

“He came on for Christian (Saydee) later on because Chris was tired from holding the ball up, which he does well, too.

“My rationale and reason behind Maleace is because he's got pace. The minute you see him go on the pitch, they dropped off, which allowed us to have a little bit of the ball.

“I knew we weren't going to have loads of it, but at least they were thinking, ‘this fella is fast, I better not give myself too much to do,’ which you see in the goal.

“I think we had 16 crosses in the second half and only four in the first, so it obviously helped a little bit.”