Scotland stopper set for Wigan Athletic switch

Wigan Athletic are on the verge of making their first transfer swoop of the summer - with Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall in for a medical.

The 34-year-old is a free agent after leaving Championship rivals Hull City this summer.

Hull had the option of extending his three-year stay by a further 12 months but, due to cost-cutting measures, elected not to do so.

And it's understood Latics have beaten off strong competition from a couple of other second-tier clubs for his signature, with sources confirming he is in the north west to discuss personal terms and complete his medical.

Marshall has 29 caps for Scotland, the most recent of which came in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Belgium last month.

He would be a like-for-like replacement in the squad for Christian Walton, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at the DW from Premier League Brighton.

Walton was one of 14 first-team squad members to leave Wigan at the end of last term.

Nick Powell, Shaun MacDonald, Callum McManaman, James Vaughan, Jonas Olsson, Darron Gibson and Dan Lavercombe moved on after seeing out their contracts, while loan stars Walton, Reece James, Beni Baningime, Leon Clarke and Antonee Robinson returned to their parent clubs.

And in the last fortnight, Jamie Walker has rejoined Hearts while Devante Cole was loaned out to Motherwell.

Everton defender Robinson remains a target for Latics boss Paul Cook, with a bid in the region of £2million believed to be on the table.

Elsewhere, Latics are having to play a waiting game regarding two of their other wanted men.

Southampton striker Sam Gallagher has been the subject of a reported £5million bid, although Blackburn and Birmingham - both clubs with whom he's spent time on loan in the last three seasons - are thought to be also keen.

And the trail has cooled regarding Benfica midfielder Alfa Semedo, who had been tipped to arrive on a season-long loan move.

Nottingham Forest and Burnley have also been linked with his services, which has muddied the waters somewhat.