Scottish side complete Wigan Athletic deal

The 25-year-old only joined Latics in January from St Mirren, but featured only four times for Latics last season – including only one league start.

“Jamie was a player who had a huge impact on the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren,” said United manager Jack Ross.

Jamie McGrath

“I’ve tried to sign him a couple of times already so my admiration for him as a player is obvious.

“He fits the profile in terms of what we are looking for. We wanted to bring another attack-minded player to the middle of the pitch.

“We also wanted to bring that increased athleticism and technique so he ticks so many boxes. I’m absolutely thrilled to bring him here.

“We want to get him playing, scoring and setting up goals for Dundee United and back into the international set-up.

“It’s a good statement for us and this is the calibre of player we’ve been trying to recruit.

“There is new pace and energy in the squad and the age profile of the squad is quite balanced.

“We can also help Jamie. Having been a mainstay of the Ireland squad for a season and a half, he has drifted away from that because he wasn’t playing regular football.

“He will play amongst other international-class players who have the same ambitions as him.”