Second time lucky as Lewis Macleod joins Wigan Athletic!

Wigan Athletic new-boy Lewis Macleod admits he's had to play a long waiting game to join the club!

The 25-year-old Scottish midfielder put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Latics, having left Brentford earlier this summer.

And he revealed it's not the first time he's considered moving to the DW Stadium!

"It's been in the pipeline for a few weeks," Macleod acknowledged.

"I was actually hoping to come here on loan about 18 months ago, but that obviously never materialised.

"But I've had it in my mind for quite a while that I'd like to come here, and I'm glad to get it done."

Macleod scored three times in 18 appearances last term, with his last appearance for Brentford coming in the 0-0 draw at the DW Stadium back in March.

He joined the Bees in the summer of 2015 from Rangers – with whom he came through the ranks – for a seven-figure fee.

Having represented Scotland at every level up to Under-21s, he received his first senior call-up for the Euro 2016 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.

Macleod has become Wigan’s second signing of the summer – and first outfield arrival – following the capture of Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall earlier this month.