Seven up for Wigan Athletic after first pre-season friendly

Paul Cook saw his Wigan Athletic warm-up for the new season with a 7-1 pre-season friendly win at Chester FC.



A second-half hat-trick from Joe Garner and a goal from Charlie Jolley took the game away from the hosts, who trailed 3-1 at half-time.

Earlier, Josh Windass had opened Latics' account in the third minute before goals from Kal Naismith and Callum Lang put them in control.

Jamie Jones started the game in goal with a defence of Nathan Byrne, Emeka Obi, Cedric Kipre and Naismith. Lee Evans, Alex Perry, Anthony Pilkington, Windass, Gary Roberts and Lang completed the line-up.

But Cook changed the team at the break to: Owen Evans, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Chey Dunkley, Danny Fox, Tyler Golden, Sam Morsy, Jensen Weir, Jolley, Joe Gelhardt, Michael Jacobs and Garner.

Chester's goal was scored by a first-half trialist.

Latics, who finished last season 18th in the Championship, have been back in training for two weeks. They have friendlies at AFC Fylde this Tuesday and then at Bradford on Saturday, July 20, before they step up their preparations for the new campaign with matches against two north west Premier League outfits - both at the DW Stadium.

Everton arrive on Wednesday, July 24, raising the prospect of James McCarthy facing his former club for the first time, before Burnley come to town three days later.

Cook's men open the campaign the following Saturday, August 3 at home to Cardiff City, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.