Wigan Athletic first-team manager Shaun Maloney was left frustrated by his side’s performance following the 2-0 defeat to Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Chances were limited for Latics, while goals on either side of half-time from Charlie Savage and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan handed Maloney’s side back-to-back defeats in the new League One campaign.

The 41-year-old took responsibility for his side’s display after the 90 minutes in Berkshire, having also been left unimpressed with how his outfit finished the midweek Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley at The Brick Community Stadium – eventually knocked out following a 4-2 penalty shoot-out.

Wigan Athletic fell to a 2-0 defeat at Reading

“It was extremely difficult. The last half an hour of Barnsley, and this game, I really haven’t liked this side of our team,” Maloney reacted after full-time.

“It was far too easy to play through us at times, but that’s my fault.

“What I’ve seen in this game is definitely on me.

“It’s been a difficult four days. We can’t perform like that and expect to win. I’ve got no time for that type of performance.

“I wanted to tell the fans that it was on me. These types of performances have nothing to do with tactics, it’s regarding the culture and mentality of the group.

“It wasn’t good enough. We’ve had moments like that during my time here and I need to make sure that they don’t resurface again.”

Maloney admits he was disappointed with the second goal conceded, with Ehibhatiomhan converting a rebound opportunity as Latics switched off at the back.

“The second goal hurts me more as there is a way to get beat. Defending the box is one thing, but they cannot pick up the ball in the middle of our midfield, drive 30 yards, and play a pass through our defensive line,” the Scotsman continued.

“Everything about the Charlton performance I loved. We made a big error and lost the game. But the last game and a half, I haven’t liked.

“With the ball is not my issue at the moment. I think we can definitely be more creative when our attacking players are 100% fit. I thought Jordan Jones and Callum McManaman looked better.

“But it was without the ball that I hated. Today I didn’t like the performance at all.”